Suitcase Prank Sparks Security Concerns at Haryana University
A viral video showed a prank where a girl emerged from a suitcase at Haryana's O P Jindal Global University. The institution called it a prank but has taken serious action by issuing showcause notices to involved students and having them face a disciplinary committee.
A day after a video went viral showing a girl emerging from a suitcase on a hostel campus, Haryana's O P Jindal Global University confirmed it was merely a prank among students in the girls' hostel.
The Sonipat-based institution stated it took swift action by showcating the students involved and requesting their appearance before a disciplinary committee. 'Safety and security of students are paramount,' declared a university spokesperson.
The incident, which was captured by CCTV in a hostel common area, triggered extensive social media chatter. An official statement described the event as a prank that escalated, prompting security to intervene. The students involved have been called to account for the prank's public escalation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
