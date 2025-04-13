Suitcase Prank Sparks Security Concerns at Haryana University

A day after a video went viral showing a girl emerging from a suitcase on a hostel campus, Haryana's O P Jindal Global University confirmed it was merely a prank among students in the girls' hostel.

The Sonipat-based institution stated it took swift action by showcating the students involved and requesting their appearance before a disciplinary committee. 'Safety and security of students are paramount,' declared a university spokesperson.

The incident, which was captured by CCTV in a hostel common area, triggered extensive social media chatter. An official statement described the event as a prank that escalated, prompting security to intervene. The students involved have been called to account for the prank's public escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)