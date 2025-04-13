Left Menu

Suitcase Prank Sparks Security Concerns at Haryana University

A viral video showed a prank where a girl emerged from a suitcase at Haryana's O P Jindal Global University. The institution called it a prank but has taken serious action by issuing showcause notices to involved students and having them face a disciplinary committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-04-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 12:39 IST
Suitcase Prank Sparks Security Concerns at Haryana University
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A day after a video went viral showing a girl emerging from a suitcase on a hostel campus, Haryana's O P Jindal Global University confirmed it was merely a prank among students in the girls' hostel.

The Sonipat-based institution stated it took swift action by showcating the students involved and requesting their appearance before a disciplinary committee. 'Safety and security of students are paramount,' declared a university spokesperson.

The incident, which was captured by CCTV in a hostel common area, triggered extensive social media chatter. An official statement described the event as a prank that escalated, prompting security to intervene. The students involved have been called to account for the prank's public escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

