Kerala Unites for Vibrant Vishu Celebrations

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has extended heartfelt greetings to the people of the state ahead of the Vishu festival, which is set to be celebrated on Monday, April 14. Recognized as a key event in the state's cultural calendar, Vishu symbolizes prosperity and abundance.

In his message, the Chief Minister highlighted the festival's significance as a time for people to come together, sharing aspirations for a future brimming with growth and well-being. He also underlined the importance of reconnecting with Kerala's rich agricultural heritage during this festive period.

'Our land thrives in diversity and harmony. Let this year's Vishu celebrations be a declaration of our unity and collective spirit,' Vijayan said, wishing everyone a joyous Vishu filled with love.

