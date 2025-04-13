Historic Tribute: Unveiling Ambedkar's Iconic Pen Replica

In an event marking a momentous occasion, Nashik witnessed the unveiling of a significant tribute to B.R. Ambedkar, a towering figure in Indian history, on the eve of his 134th birth anniversary. The highlight was an 8-foot replica of the pen he used to write the country's Constitution.

The ceremony was graced by Dhule MP Shobha Bachhav and Nashik Congress president Akash Chhajed, who jointly revealed the impressive piece at the Congress Bhavan on Sunday evening. The pen replica, which has been documented in both the India Book of Records and the Golden Book of Records, was crafted by Vasant Thakur and his team from the Ambedkar Jayanti Utsav Samiti.

Thakur expressed hopes that the replica would serve as a poignant reminder of the values enshrined in the Constitution and an emblem of democracy. This tribute comes as a reminder of the profound legacy left by Ambedkar, with an emphasis on the principles that continue to guide the nation.

