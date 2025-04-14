Honoring Ambedkar: Architect of Social Justice and Change

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid tribute to Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, acknowledging his pivotal role in advancing social justice in India. Modi emphasized that Ambedkar's principles continue to inspire the nation towards achieving a self-reliant and developed India.

Ambedkar, a key figure in drafting the Indian Constitution, is remembered for his relentless struggle for the rights of Scheduled Castes. His life is marked by a pursuit of education abroad despite the oppressive discrimination he faced in India.

Born in 1891 into a Dalit family, Ambedkar's experiences shaped him into a dedicated social reformer who served as the country's first law minister. His contributions remain influential, marking a significant chapter in the nation's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)