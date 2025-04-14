Left Menu

Honoring Ambedkar: Architect of Social Justice and Change

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Bhim Rao Ambedkar, lauding his contributions to social justice and India's constitutional framework. Ambedkar, born in 1891, overcame societal discrimination to become a leading reformer and India's first law minister. His legacy influences India's path to self-reliance and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2025 08:44 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 08:44 IST
Bhim Rao Ambedkar
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid tribute to Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, acknowledging his pivotal role in advancing social justice in India. Modi emphasized that Ambedkar's principles continue to inspire the nation towards achieving a self-reliant and developed India.

Ambedkar, a key figure in drafting the Indian Constitution, is remembered for his relentless struggle for the rights of Scheduled Castes. His life is marked by a pursuit of education abroad despite the oppressive discrimination he faced in India.

Born in 1891 into a Dalit family, Ambedkar's experiences shaped him into a dedicated social reformer who served as the country's first law minister. His contributions remain influential, marking a significant chapter in the nation's history.

