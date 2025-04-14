Melanie Laurent Joins 'Fauda' Season Five

Popular French actress Melanie Laurent, globally recognized for her role in Quentin Tarantino's 'Inglourious Basterds,' has joined the cast of the acclaimed Israeli spy series 'Fauda' for its upcoming fifth season. Her role is currently under wraps, but it is confirmed she will feature in seven of the nine episodes, according to Deadline.

Laurent is a celebrated figure in the entertainment industry, having won two Cesar Awards. She has previously collaborated with 'Fauda' creator and lead actor Lior Raz in the Netflix productions '6 Underground' and 'Operation Finale'.

Known for performances in films such as 'Don't Worry I'm Fine,' 'Tomorrow,' and 'Now You See Me,' Laurent is poised to bring a new element to 'Fauda,' which follows a team of elite Israeli agents. The new season is anticipated to air next year on Netflix, following the widely popular first four seasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)