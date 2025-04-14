Left Menu

Honoring a Champion: The George Foreman Memorial

The memorial service for boxing legend and entrepreneur George Foreman will be held in Houston. Attendees will include his family, friends, and public figures. Foreman, known for his achievements in boxing and business, left a lasting legacy, including the success of the George Foreman Grill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 14-04-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 18:12 IST
Honoring a Champion: The George Foreman Memorial
  • Country:
  • United States

The city of Houston is set to mourn the loss of one of its most iconic figures, legendary boxer George Foreman, with a memorial service scheduled at the Wortham Theater Center. Family members, including his son George Foreman IV, Houston Mayor John Whitmire, and former opponent Michael Moorer, will pay tribute to the life and legacy of the revered athlete.

Foreman passed away at the age of 76, leaving behind a storied career that began in the Olympic Games and saw him become the oldest heavyweight champion in history. His 1994 victory over Michael Moorer, coming 10 years after stepping away from competitive boxing for a spiritual calling, stands out as a testament to his indomitable spirit.

Beyond his sporting achievements, Foreman made a significant impact as a businessman with the George Foreman Grill, which sold over 100 million units. His journey from the boxing ring to ministry and entrepreneurship has ensured his place in the annals of both sports and business history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025