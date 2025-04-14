Honoring a Champion: The George Foreman Memorial

The city of Houston is set to mourn the loss of one of its most iconic figures, legendary boxer George Foreman, with a memorial service scheduled at the Wortham Theater Center. Family members, including his son George Foreman IV, Houston Mayor John Whitmire, and former opponent Michael Moorer, will pay tribute to the life and legacy of the revered athlete.

Foreman passed away at the age of 76, leaving behind a storied career that began in the Olympic Games and saw him become the oldest heavyweight champion in history. His 1994 victory over Michael Moorer, coming 10 years after stepping away from competitive boxing for a spiritual calling, stands out as a testament to his indomitable spirit.

Beyond his sporting achievements, Foreman made a significant impact as a businessman with the George Foreman Grill, which sold over 100 million units. His journey from the boxing ring to ministry and entrepreneurship has ensured his place in the annals of both sports and business history.

