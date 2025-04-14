Funding Cuts Threaten America's 250th Anniversary Celebrations

Community celebrations planned for the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence are at risk due to federal funding cuts under the Trump administration. According to multiple state humanities councils, the cuts threaten to scale back or cancel significant portions of the planned events across the country.

America250, an initiative launched to commemorate this milestone, has been hit hard by these cuts, which led the National Endowment for the Humanities to cancel state funding. This has left councils struggling to fund programming such as themed school curriculums and public library events as initially planned.

Despite President Trump's executive order for a 'grand celebration', the funding cuts have placed 80% of NEH staff on leave and terminated federal grants mid-year, impacting thousands of organizations. As a result, councils are unable to fully engage communities in meaningful historical dialogue, reflecting a broader trend of reshaping historical narratives.

