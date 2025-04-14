Revamping Tourism: J&K Unveils Plan for New Destinations
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced plans to develop nine new tourism destinations with potential World Bank funding. The initiative aims to alleviate pressure on existing tourist spots and enhance infrastructure in less-explored regions. The government also seeks private investments in tourism facilities, emphasizing value over volume.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah unveiled a plan to develop nine new tourism destinations across the Union Territory. The initiative seeks to secure World Bank funding to ease the load on popular tourist spots like Gulmarg and Pahalgam while opening new areas for exploration.
During a tourism event, Abdullah addressed challenges like exorbitant airfares and highlighted potential relief with the new Vande Bharat train launching soon. He underscored the goal of shifting from volume-based to value-based tourism, ensuring tourists leave with a compelling experience that encourages return visits.
Although the government is seeking support from private investors, basic infrastructure must be established first. The plan also includes possibilities for electric vehicles, cable cars, and helicopter services to enhance tourist connectivity and experience in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
World Bank's Landmark Loan: A Breath of Fresh Air for Punjab
World Bank Approves $500M to Revitalize Türkiye’s Earthquake-Affected Economy
World Bank Approves Management Action Plan to Address Issues in Tanzania’s REGROW Project
Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks
World Bank Approves $200M to Boost Guinea’s Water and Sanitation Infrastructure