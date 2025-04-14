Left Menu

Revamping Tourism: J&K Unveils Plan for New Destinations

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced plans to develop nine new tourism destinations with potential World Bank funding. The initiative aims to alleviate pressure on existing tourist spots and enhance infrastructure in less-explored regions. The government also seeks private investments in tourism facilities, emphasizing value over volume.

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah unveiled a plan to develop nine new tourism destinations across the Union Territory. The initiative seeks to secure World Bank funding to ease the load on popular tourist spots like Gulmarg and Pahalgam while opening new areas for exploration.

During a tourism event, Abdullah addressed challenges like exorbitant airfares and highlighted potential relief with the new Vande Bharat train launching soon. He underscored the goal of shifting from volume-based to value-based tourism, ensuring tourists leave with a compelling experience that encourages return visits.

Although the government is seeking support from private investors, basic infrastructure must be established first. The plan also includes possibilities for electric vehicles, cable cars, and helicopter services to enhance tourist connectivity and experience in the region.

