Outrage Over Attack on Jain Monks in Madhya Pradesh

Three Jain monks were assaulted in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district when a group of intoxicated individuals, armed with weapons, demanded money and attacked them. The assailants were arrested shortly after the incident, which has sparked outrage among the Jain community.

The attack took place at a temple in Singoli town, where the monks had stopped to rest. Despite sustaining injuries, the monks initially refused medical treatment due to religious beliefs but were later taken to a Jain community-run facility for care.

The incident prompted a shutdown in Singoli as locals expressed their solidarity with the monks. State authorities have vowed strict legal action, emphasizing their commitment to maintaining safety and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)