Guardians of Faith: Ayodhya's Ram Temple Gets a Secure Facelift

Ayodhya's iconic Ram Temple is entering a crucial stage of its development, with a massive security wall, extending four kilometres, set to be constructed around the site, according to a recent statement by committee chairperson Nripendra Misra.

In a meeting held on Monday, officials provided updates on the temple's construction, emphasizing its rapid progress and the introduction of new security features and installations in nearby areas.

The committee revealed plans for a passenger facility centre with ample storage capacity and a designated meditation zone for devotees, ensuring the site caters to all visitors' needs. Engineers India Limited has been tasked with building the wall post soil testing, as the temple continues to evolve into a major spiritual hub.

