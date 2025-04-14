Guardians of Faith: Ayodhya's Ram Temple Gets a Secure Facelift
Ayodhya's Ram Temple is undergoing significant developments, including the construction of a four-kilometre security wall. The project, progressing well, aims to complete within 18 months. Important updates were shared during a committee meeting, highlighting new facilities and significant religious ceremonies marking the temple's near completion.
Ayodhya's iconic Ram Temple is entering a crucial stage of its development, with a massive security wall, extending four kilometres, set to be constructed around the site, according to a recent statement by committee chairperson Nripendra Misra.
In a meeting held on Monday, officials provided updates on the temple's construction, emphasizing its rapid progress and the introduction of new security features and installations in nearby areas.
The committee revealed plans for a passenger facility centre with ample storage capacity and a designated meditation zone for devotees, ensuring the site caters to all visitors' needs. Engineers India Limited has been tasked with building the wall post soil testing, as the temple continues to evolve into a major spiritual hub.
