Sanjay Dutt's 'Bhootnii' Delayed for VFX Excellence and New Release Date Announced

The release of Sanjay Dutt-starrer horror-comedy 'Bhootnii' has been postponed to May 1, allowing more time for visual effects work. Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the film promises a unique blend of horror and action, featuring an ensemble cast. Dutt is also set to appear in the film 'Baaghi 4'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 20:26 IST
Poster of Bhootnii (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The eagerly anticipated horror-comedy 'Bhootnii,' starring Sanjay Dutt, will now hit theaters on May 1 rather than the initially scheduled April 18 release date. This delay, announced on Monday, is attributed to ongoing work on the film's visual effects, ensuring a high-quality cinematic experience.

In a statement, the filmmakers emphasized their commitment to delivering outstanding VFX. Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, 'Bhootnii' takes a unique approach by blending horror, comedy, and action. The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh, and Aasif Khan.

Produced by Zee Studios, Soham Rockstar Entertainment, and Three Dimension Motion Pictures, the film showcases Sanjay Dutt in an action-packed role. The teaser highlights him wielding swords against evil spirits, with an underlying romantic plot line meanwhile, Dutt has also joined 'Baaghi 4,' set for a September 2025 release.

