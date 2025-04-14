Sanjay Dutt's 'Bhootnii' Delayed for VFX Excellence and New Release Date Announced

The eagerly anticipated horror-comedy 'Bhootnii,' starring Sanjay Dutt, will now hit theaters on May 1 rather than the initially scheduled April 18 release date. This delay, announced on Monday, is attributed to ongoing work on the film's visual effects, ensuring a high-quality cinematic experience.

In a statement, the filmmakers emphasized their commitment to delivering outstanding VFX. Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, 'Bhootnii' takes a unique approach by blending horror, comedy, and action. The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh, and Aasif Khan.

Produced by Zee Studios, Soham Rockstar Entertainment, and Three Dimension Motion Pictures, the film showcases Sanjay Dutt in an action-packed role. The teaser highlights him wielding swords against evil spirits, with an underlying romantic plot line meanwhile, Dutt has also joined 'Baaghi 4,' set for a September 2025 release.

(With inputs from agencies.)