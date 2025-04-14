Left Menu

Star-Powered Ascent: All-Female Celebrity Crew Takes Space Tourism to New Heights

Lauren Sanchez, alongside an all-female crew including Katy Perry and Gayle King, journeyed into space on Blue Origin's New Shepard. This historic flight highlights the rise of space tourism, allowing more people, regardless of background, to experience space. The mission aims to inspire future generations, especially women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 20:32 IST
Star-Powered Ascent: All-Female Celebrity Crew Takes Space Tourism to New Heights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos' fiancee, led an all-female crew on a journey to space Monday aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket. Joining her were celebrities such as Katy Perry and Gayle King, marking a historic moment for space tourism.

The launch, originating from West Texas, saw the crew experience a few minutes of weightlessness at 107 kilometers above Earth. This flight marks Blue Origin's 11th human space mission, focusing on making space more accessible to a diverse range of individuals.

The mission, celebrated as a step forward for women in space, aims to inspire new generations to dream beyond Earth's confines. The event attracted notable figures, including Oprah Winfrey, who witnessed the launch firsthand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

