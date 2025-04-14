Bomb Threats and Escalating Security Measures for Salman Khan

An alarming threat was issued against Bollywood actor Salman Khan, asserting that a bomb would target his car and lead to an assault at his residence. The warning was communicated to the Mumbai Traffic Police via WhatsApp, necessitating an immediate police response.

In light of the threat, Mumbai Police have registered a case under Section 351(2)(3) for criminal intimidation. Security around Khan's Bandra residence has been significantly increased, with enhanced patrolling efforts underscoring the seriousness of the situation.

Previously, Salman Khan has been subject to various threats, including an incident involving the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and gunfire outside his residence last April. These ongoing threats highlight the challenges of ensuring the actor's safety, leading to his Y-Plus security status.

