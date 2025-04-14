US Delegation Visits Sacred Gurdwara, Emphasizes Sikh Community Ties

A high-level US Congressional delegation visited the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan on Monday, one of the Sikh faith's most sacred sites, to participate in Baisakhi celebrations.

Led by Congressmen Thomas Suozzi and Jonathan Jackson, and flanked by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the delegation extended greetings to the Sikh community and participated in prayer ceremonies. They expressed appreciation for the facilities provided to Sikh pilgrims and noted the significance of their visit amidst ongoing efforts to ease visa processes.

The delegation also engaged in discussions on regional security and bilateral relations with Pakistan's civil and military leaders, emphasizing mutual interests and shared values during their meetings. Their itinerary includes further diplomatic engagements, highlighting the importance of US-Pakistan ties.

