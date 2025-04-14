Controversy Sparks Over Proposed Shivaji Memorial Site

Maharashtra BJP MP Udayanraje Bhosale has stirred controversy with his suggestion to relocate the governor's official residence from Raj Bhavan, Mumbai, to build a memorial for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Addressing the media in Satara, Bhosale proposed the construction at Raj Bhavan instead of an offshore location in the Arabian Sea.

The Raj Bhavan, an expansive area of 20 hectares situated at the southern tip of Malabar Hill, serves as the current official residence of the Maharashtra governor. According to Bhosale, the 40-acre site offers an ideal setting for the memorial, minimizing the ecological concerns associated with constructing offshore.

Bhosale, who is a descendant of the Maratha king, argued the site's suitability, comparing it to the precedent of converting the Mayor's Bungalow into a memorial for Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. He stressed the importance of preserving ecological integrity while honoring historical figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)