Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir's Tourism Revival: Embracing Value Over Volume

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah discussed Jammu and Kashmir's shift towards value-based tourism, seeking to modify foreign travel advisories and alleviate congestion by developing new destinations. He emphasized the region's potential as a pre-eminent tourist destination and the need for strategic investments in tourism infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 23:45 IST
Jammu and Kashmir's Tourism Revival: Embracing Value Over Volume
Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized Jammu and Kashmir's transformation into a prime tourist destination, prioritizing value-based tourism over sheer visitor numbers. Addressing the Indian Chamber of Commerce's aviation and tourism conference, Abdullah called for diplomatic efforts to amend restrictive international travel advisories affecting the region.

Abdullah revealed plans for the development of nine new tourist destinations with World Bank funding to relieve pressure on popular spots like Gulmarg and Sonmarg. He also highlighted exorbitant airfare issues, expressing hope that the upcoming Vande Bharat train would provide some relief.

Discussing tourism policy, Abdullah urged a shift towards value tourism and announced the exploration of models for outsourcing golf courses cautiously. He also indicated interest in attracting South Indian filmmakers to boost tourism and mentioned plans for a convention center in Jammu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025