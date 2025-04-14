Jammu and Kashmir's Tourism Revival: Embracing Value Over Volume

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized Jammu and Kashmir's transformation into a prime tourist destination, prioritizing value-based tourism over sheer visitor numbers. Addressing the Indian Chamber of Commerce's aviation and tourism conference, Abdullah called for diplomatic efforts to amend restrictive international travel advisories affecting the region.

Abdullah revealed plans for the development of nine new tourist destinations with World Bank funding to relieve pressure on popular spots like Gulmarg and Sonmarg. He also highlighted exorbitant airfare issues, expressing hope that the upcoming Vande Bharat train would provide some relief.

Discussing tourism policy, Abdullah urged a shift towards value tourism and announced the exploration of models for outsourcing golf courses cautiously. He also indicated interest in attracting South Indian filmmakers to boost tourism and mentioned plans for a convention center in Jammu.

(With inputs from agencies.)