Stars Shine at Coachella Amid Legal Drama in Entertainment World

Brazilian DJ Alok dazzled Coachella with electronic beats amid international performer concerns. Katy Perry made spaceflight history on a Blue Origin rocket. Blackpink's Lisa and Jennie premiered solo acts, while Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces legal troubles with new sex trafficking charges. Charli xcx and others electrified the Coachella stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 02:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Brazilian DJ Alok lit up Coachella with electrifying dance beats, showcasing his talent amidst global artists' growing reservations about performing in the U.S. 'For us, it's always been challenging to secure visas,' Alok told Reuters during a backstage interview.

Pop icon Katy Perry ventured into space with an all-female team aboard a Blue Origin rocket, returning safely after a historic, brief journey beyond Earth's bounds. The mission was a milestone, marking the first all-women spaceflight since the 1960s.

Meanwhile, inside legal circles, Sean 'Diddy' Combs pleaded not guilty to new sex trafficking charges, facing a tumultuous trial involving serious accusations stretching over two decades. Despite these allegations, Coachella remained a hub of music innovation, with artists like Charli xcx thrilling audiences with energetic performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

