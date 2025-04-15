Michael B. Jordan Embodies Duality in 'Sinners': A Supernatural Journey

Actor Michael B. Jordan confidently embraced his dual lead roles in the supernatural action thriller "Sinners," directed by collaborator Ryan Coogler. The movie, set in 1932 Mississippi, marks a reunion for the duo known for "Creed" and "Black Panther."

In "Sinners," Jordan portrays twins Smoke and Stack, who return to their rural hometown armed with cash and intent on opening a juke joint. The plot unfolds with unexpected and bloody developments, intertwining the power of community and nostalgia with a gripping horror twist.

Director Coogler was inspired by a mix of personal history and pop culture, drawing on Stephen King's novel "Salem's Lot" and films like "From Dusk Till Dawn". The film starts its global cinematic journey on April 16.

