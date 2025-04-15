Left Menu

Priyanka Chopra and Zac Efron Reunite for New Comedy Thriller

Priyanka Chopra is teaming up with Zac Efron for Nicholas Stoller's upcoming comedy film. The lineup includes Michael Pena, Regina Hall, and Billy Eichner. The film, once known as 'Judgment Day,' revolves around a convict's courtroom unrest. Priyanka's projects with Amazon MGM and SS Rajamouli are also in the pipeline.

Priyanka Chopra is set to reunite with her former Baywatch co-star Zac Efron in a new comedy thriller helmed by director Nicholas Stoller. Joining the star-studded cast are Michael Pena, Regina Hall, Jimmy Tatro, and Billy Eichner, under the esteemed production of Amazon MGM Studios.

Chopra confirmed the exciting collaboration by sharing a screenshot of The Hollywood Reporter's announcement on Instagram. Tasked again with scriptwriting, Stoller partners with the studio previously tied to his project 'You're Cordially Invited,' which highlighted performances by Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon.

The film, once tentatively titled 'Judgment Day,' charts the story of a recently-released convict, played by Efron, who hijacks a TV courtroom believing the judge's verdict upended his life. Additional details are currently under wraps while Priyanka's growing filmography includes ventures such as 'The Bluff' and 'Heads of State' with John Cena. 'Citadel's' new season faces delays, while she explores a project with Mahesh Babu in an SS Rajamouli film.

(With inputs from agencies.)

