Ancestry Launches SS'25: A Blend of Heritage and Modernity in Wabi Sabi

Ancestry, the contemporary fashion brand that specializes in merging Indian heritage with modern aesthetics, introduces its Spring Summer 2025 collection dubbed 'Wabi Sabi'. Embracing the Japanese philosophy of imperfection and simplicity, the collection offers a refined take on elegance, craftsmanship, and style.

The launch event at Ancestry's flagship store in Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, scheduled for April 10th, 2025, will celebrate this unique collection with actress Shefali Shah as the special guest. The 'Wabi Sabi' collection celebrates the beauty found in imperfection through fluid silhouettes and asymmetrical cuts crafted from natural fabrics like linen, poplin, and crepe.

With an emphasis on storytelling through design, the collection highlights the traditional Indian Ajrakh block printing technique while maintaining a modern sensibility. This launch event will allow guests to experience the fusion of heritage and contemporary design that Ancestry uniquely offers, both in-store and online from April 15th, 2025 onwards.

(With inputs from agencies.)