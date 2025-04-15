Openhouse Revolutionizes Indian Real Estate with Instant Offers and Zero Commission

Openhouse has emerged as a game-changer in India's real estate market with its innovative service offering instant property sales and zero commission fees. This new approach promises homeowners a swift and fair transaction process, revolutionizing the typically cumbersome and uncertain property resale landscape.

Founded by Rahool Sureka and Ankit Khemka, Openhouse addresses common pain points for homeowners, such as lowball offers and prolonged sales timelines, with a guaranteed selling price and a unique business model. By investing in property enhancement, Openhouse ensures sellers receive fair market value while securing their own success through premium sales.

The startup also manages the entire transaction process for sellers, ensuring a seamless experience from initial property visits to final documentation. With their goal to sell 1,000 homes in the first year and a 100% success rate on guaranteed sales, Openhouse is positioning itself as a powerful player in real estate, redefining sales processes for the better.

(With inputs from agencies.)