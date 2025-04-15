Left Menu

China's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Tour: Xi Advocates Free Trade Amid Global Tensions

Chinese President Xi Jinping embarks on a Southeast Asia tour to promote free trade, highlighting China as a stabilizing force. He visited Vietnam, where cooperation agreements were signed, and plans discussions with ASEAN in Malaysia. Relations with the US remain tense over trade policies.

Chinese President Xi Jinping kicked off a diplomatic tour of Southeast Asia, emphasizing China's position as a stabilizing force and advocating for free trade amid global tensions. The tour included notable stops in Vietnam and Malaysia.

In Hanoi, Xi was warmly received and participated in high-level meetings, signing a series of cooperation agreements, including those for supply chains and a joint railway project. Xi also pledged to facilitate Vietnamese agricultural exports to China. The overarching theme was opposing unilateral actions and supporting global trade stability.

The visit follows discordant commentary from US President Donald Trump, who criticized the meeting's timing amidst recent tariff implementations. Xi's next stop in Malaysia includes discussions on a potential free trade agreement with the ASEAN, highlighting ongoing issues in the South China Sea where territorial disputes persist.

