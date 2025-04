Japan's Naval Diplomacy: First Foreign Navy Visit to Cambodia's Enhanced Ream Base

In a significant diplomatic move, Japan announced on Tuesday that two of its mine-sweepers will arrive at Cambodia's Ream Naval Base this weekend. This marks the first foreign navy visit post-expansion, fueling discussions amid ongoing regional power dynamics involving China.

The Japanese vessels, the Bungo and the Etajima, are expected on Friday, coinciding with Chinese President Xi Jinping's regional tour, which ends in Cambodia. Ream's recent infrastructural enhancements, funded by China, have raised alarms over potential strategic militarization.

Japanese Defence Minister Gen Nakatani emphasized that this visit signifies strengthened bilateral ties and supports regional stability. Amid global concerns, Cambodia prioritizes Japanese cooperation, seeing it as a testament to mutual trust and transparency in defense relations.

