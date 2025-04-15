Dexter: Resurrection - New Faces Join the Crime Drama's Sequel

Renowned actor Marc Menchaca, known for his role in 'Ozark', and Reese Antoinette from 'Bad Monkey' have secured guest-starring roles in the television series sequel 'Dexter: Resurrection', reports Deadline. Menchaca takes on the role of Red, while Antoinette portrays Joy, shaping a compelling narrative for fans of the series.

Production began in January in New York, and this thrilling series is slated to premiere this summer on Paramount+ with Showtime. Dexter's chilling tale continues with Michael C. Hall returning as the notorious serial killer Dexter, alongside David Zayas, Jack Alcott, and James Remar.

The excitement builds as 'Dexter: New Blood's David Magidoff reprises the role of Teddy Reed. Familiar faces John Lithgow as The Trinity Killer and Jimmy Smits as Miguel Prado make a thrilling return, as confirmed by Deadline. New guest stars to grace the series include Neil Patrick Harris, Krysten Ritter, Eric Stonestreet, and David Dastmalchian, adding fresh dynamics to the gripping tale.

(With inputs from agencies.)