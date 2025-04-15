TTD Turmoil: Allegations Stir Controversy Over Cattle Deaths

A brewing controversy has erupted within the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) as board member G Bhanu Prakash Reddy filed a complaint with the district Superintendent of Police against former chairman B Karunakar Reddy. The complaint accuses Karunakar Reddy of defaming the temple administration by alleging negligence resulting in the deaths of cattle at the TTD Goshala.

Despite facing accusations, Karunakar Reddy has stood firm, demanding a comprehensive probe into the reported deaths, which he claims number in the hundreds. The former chairman maintains his claims were not baseless and emphasized the need for transparency, particularly in light of conflicting death figures presented by TTD executives and the Chief Minister.

Amid these allegations, Karunakar Reddy criticized the TTD administration and others for what he described as an attempt to politicize the issue and suppress his findings. He vowed to uphold his position, even in the face of potential legal actions, reaffirming his commitment to protecting devotees' sentiments and ensuring accountability.

