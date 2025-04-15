Controversy Erupts Over 'Phule' Movie Portrayal
AAP leader Sanjay Singh demands the release of 'Phule' without cuts amid Brahmin backlash. He claims opposition insults Dalits and Phule role models. Directed by Anant Mahadevan, the biopic is set to release on April 25. Singh criticized the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, alleging land usurpation.
- Country:
- India
A fresh controversy has arisen over the portrayal of Brahmins in the movie 'Phule', with AAP leader Sanjay Singh calling for its release without any cuts or edits. Singh argues that opposition to the film is an insult to Dalits and to those who see Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule as role models.
Directed by Anant Mahadevan, the biopic's trailer, released online on April 10, drew objections from some Brahmin groups claiming negative portrayal. However, Mahadevan asserted that there's nothing objectionable in the movie, which is slated for release on April 25.
In a broader attack, Singh criticized the government's Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, alleging it aims to seize religious lands. He claimed this is part of a larger trend, citing the allocation of Defence land in Ayodhya to private entities as a concerning precedent.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Black Armbands Signal Protest Against Waqf Amendment Bill in Karnataka
IUML Challenges BJP's Propaganda on Waqf Amendment Bill and Munambam Land Issue
Controversy Over Waqf Amendment Bill: A Constitutional Debate Unfolds
Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Controversy: A Clash Between Constitutional Values and Reform
TDP and Congress Clash Over Waqf Amendment Bill as Tabling Looms