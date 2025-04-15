Controversy Strikes 'India's Got Latent': Comedians Under Fire

In a controversial swirl, comedian Samay Raina and podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber office in Mumbai on Tuesday to provide statements related to allegations of promoting obscenity on their YouTube show, 'India's Got Latent'. The scrutiny intensified following contentious remarks by Allahabadia.

Joint Police Commissioner Ankur Jain from Guwahati confirmed that Raina had previously given his statement to their crime branch. The investigation extends to YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani and influencer Apoorva Makhija, who were also summoned to address the charges.

Allahabadia's controversial statement during an episode led to a social media storm, prompting his public apology. Acknowledging the inappropriateness and lack of humor in his remarks, Allahabadia vowed to wield his influence more judiciously, emphasizing respect for familial values moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)