Youth Congress Sparks Controversy with Shirtless Protest at AI Summit

Delhi Police detained four Indian Youth Congress (IYC) activists for conducting a shirtless protest at the AI Impact Summit, intensifying investigations into a possible wider conspiracy related to the incident.
The protest, aimed at criticizing the government and India-U.S. trade deal, led to serious legal charges, including criminal conspiracy and obstruction of public servants, being filed against the participants.
The incident sparked political debate, with the BJP condemning the protest as damaging to India's global image, while the IYC defended it as a peaceful demonstration. Police continue to seek additional suspects and evaluate video footage of the event.
