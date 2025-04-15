Left Menu

Untold Valor: 'Kesari Chapter 2' Awakens India's Historical Legacy

The film 'Kesari Chapter 2' highlights an overlooked chapter of Indian history by narrating the story of lawyer C Sankaran Nair's legal battle against the British Empire. Attended by prominent political figures at its special screening, the movie encourages the youth to draw inspiration from India's struggle for independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 17:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated film 'Kesari Chapter 2' takes center stage as a powerful historical drama depicting India's fight for independence. Highlighting the efforts of lawyer C Sankaran Nair, the movie's special screening drew attention from Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who lauded the film's inspirational message.

Set to hit theaters on the 18th, the film delves into the untold stories surrounding the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, bringing to life Nair's 1924 defamation trial against British rule. Directed by newcomer Karan Singh Tyagi, the film is based on Raghu and Pushpa Palat's book 'The Case That Shook the Empire'.

With backing from Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and performances by stars like Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan, 'Kesari Chapter 2' emphasizes India's journey from colonial rule to becoming a global economic power. Prominent leaders urge the youth to embrace these stories as a source of inspiration for the future.

Latest News

