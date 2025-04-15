Left Menu

A Legacy Preserved: Grand Museum Commemorating Political Stalwarts

The Uttar Pradesh government is constructing a state-of-the-art museum in Lucknow's Rashtra Prerna Sthal, dedicated to political figures like Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The museum features advanced technology and aims to blend modernity with heritage, at a cost of Rs 65 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 15-04-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 17:44 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government is gearing up to unveil a grand museum at the Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow, a tribute to key political figures, including Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The museum is set to captivate visitors with a modern holographic theatre, audio-visual hall, 3D projection mapping, and a light-and-sound show. These features aim to enhance its visual and cultural appeal, according to a statement from the government.

With an allocated budget of Rs 65 crore, of which Rs 35.30 crore is solely for museum infrastructure, the initiative signifies a blend of cutting-edge technology and historical heritage. The first instalment of Rs 22.55 crore has already been released to commence work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

