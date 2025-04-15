A Legacy Preserved: Grand Museum Commemorating Political Stalwarts

The Uttar Pradesh government is gearing up to unveil a grand museum at the Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow, a tribute to key political figures, including Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The museum is set to captivate visitors with a modern holographic theatre, audio-visual hall, 3D projection mapping, and a light-and-sound show. These features aim to enhance its visual and cultural appeal, according to a statement from the government.

With an allocated budget of Rs 65 crore, of which Rs 35.30 crore is solely for museum infrastructure, the initiative signifies a blend of cutting-edge technology and historical heritage. The first instalment of Rs 22.55 crore has already been released to commence work.

(With inputs from agencies.)