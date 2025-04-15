Left Menu

Sailing for Equality: INSV Tarini's Epic Voyage

Indian Naval Sailing Vessel Tarini, carrying two women officers, sets off on its final journey leg from Cape Town, South Africa, to Goa, India, under the Navika Sagar Parikrama II expedition. This mission promotes ocean sailing, women empowerment, and India's indigenous shipbuilding capabilities, hosting various diplomatic engagements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 17:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the Indian Naval Sailing Vessel 'Tarini' embarked on its final voyage leg from Cape Town, South Africa, to Goa, India. The ceremonial send-off was attended by the acting consul general of India in Cape Town, the Indian defence attaché to South Africa, and the Royal Cape Yacht Club's governing council members, along with representatives from the Indian community.

Initially flagged off from Goa last October by Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, the vessel is part of the Navika Sagar Parikrama II—an ambitious Indian Navy expedition aiming for a double-handed circumnavigation of the earth via the three Great Capes. The effort is designed to promote ocean sailing, showcase the strength of Indian women in military service, and highlight India's shipbuilding skills.

During its Cape Town port call, the vessel hosted numerous outreach events and dignitaries including India's High Commissioner to South Africa, with activities aimed at boosting gender equality, women empowerment, and India's indigenous boat building capabilities. The voyage, expected to culminate in Goa by May's end, stands as a testament to women's empowerment and national pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)

