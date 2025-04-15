Left Menu

New York City Declares April 14 as Dr. B R Ambedkar Day

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has designated April 14 as Dr B R Ambedkar Day. This announcement was made at a UN event commemorating Ambedkar's 134th birthday. Renowned for his contributions to social justice and equality, Ambedkar's legacy transcends borders, resonating in diverse communities like New York.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 15-04-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 17:56 IST
Mayor Eric Adams has officially declared April 14 as Dr B R Ambedkar Day in New York City, an announcement that carries significant weight among its 8.5 million residents. This decision underscores Ambedkar's profound impact on equity and civil rights, highlighting his message of social justice and inclusion.

The proclamation was announced by Deputy Commissioner Dilip Chauhan at a special United Nations event, where Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Ramdas Athawale delivered the keynote. Athawale lauded the historic recognition of Ambedkar's birth anniversary, emphasizing the enduring relevance of his ideals in achieving global equality and human rights.

Ambedkar, a pivotal figure in drafting the Indian Constitution, championed liberty, equality, and fraternity. His contributions continue to inspire movements for diversity and inclusion worldwide, making the NYC proclamation more than a symbolic nod—it is a moral commitment to the universal values Ambedkar stood for.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

