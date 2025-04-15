Remembering Marshal Arjan Singh: The IAF's Legendary Leader

The Indian Air Force commemorated the 106th birth anniversary of Marshal Arjan Singh on Tuesday, honoring his legacy as the only officer in IAF history to achieve the prestigious five-star rank. Celebrated for his valiant leadership during the 1965 India-Pakistan war, Singh symbolizes a lineage of military excellence.

Born in 1919 in Lyallpur, Punjab, Singh hailed from a family steeped in military tradition. He led the IAF through a transformative era, shaping it into a formidable force. Known for his gallantry, he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross in WWII and a Padma Vibhushan in 1965.

The Indian Army, Chief of Defence Staff, and Ministry of Defence paid tributes, recalling Singh's strategic brilliance and enduring legacy. Described as a leader who 'led from the cockpit,' his life continues to inspire new generations of defense personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)