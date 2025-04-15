Left Menu

Remembering Marshal Arjan Singh: The IAF's Legendary Leader

The Indian Air Force celebrated the 106th birth anniversary of Marshal Arjan Singh, paying homage to his legacy as a war hero and the only officer in IAF history to be awarded the rank of Marshal. His leadership during the 1965 India-Pakistan war and contributions to modernizing the IAF remain inspiring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 18:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force commemorated the 106th birth anniversary of Marshal Arjan Singh on Tuesday, honoring his legacy as the only officer in IAF history to achieve the prestigious five-star rank. Celebrated for his valiant leadership during the 1965 India-Pakistan war, Singh symbolizes a lineage of military excellence.

Born in 1919 in Lyallpur, Punjab, Singh hailed from a family steeped in military tradition. He led the IAF through a transformative era, shaping it into a formidable force. Known for his gallantry, he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross in WWII and a Padma Vibhushan in 1965.

The Indian Army, Chief of Defence Staff, and Ministry of Defence paid tributes, recalling Singh's strategic brilliance and enduring legacy. Described as a leader who 'led from the cockpit,' his life continues to inspire new generations of defense personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

