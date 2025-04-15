Controversy Ignites as Biju Patnaik Statue Set Ablaze

A statue honoring Biju Patnaik, the former Chief Minister of Odisha, was set on fire in Patnagarh town, Bolangir district, causing widespread condemnation from political figures.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, alongside other political parties like BJD and CPI, sharply criticized the act and called for strict action against those responsible. Majhi emphasized Biju Patnaik's contributions to nation-building, highlighting recent state-level commemorations of his legacy.

Tensions arose as previous opposition to the statue's installation was noted, with suggestions for a statue of Lord Parsuram instead. The incident has spurred protests and accusations against the ruling BJP, amid a backdrop of prior vandalism against Patnaik's statues.

