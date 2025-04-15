Left Menu

Controversy Ignites as Biju Patnaik Statue Set Ablaze

A statue of former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik was set on fire in Bolangir district, sparking widespread outrage. Various political parties condemned the act, while the state's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi ordered a probe to uncover any potential conspiracy. One person has been arrested so far.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A statue honoring Biju Patnaik, the former Chief Minister of Odisha, was set on fire in Patnagarh town, Bolangir district, causing widespread condemnation from political figures.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, alongside other political parties like BJD and CPI, sharply criticized the act and called for strict action against those responsible. Majhi emphasized Biju Patnaik's contributions to nation-building, highlighting recent state-level commemorations of his legacy.

Tensions arose as previous opposition to the statue's installation was noted, with suggestions for a statue of Lord Parsuram instead. The incident has spurred protests and accusations against the ruling BJP, amid a backdrop of prior vandalism against Patnaik's statues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

