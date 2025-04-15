Spiritual Solidarity: The Great Gathering at the Western Wall
Tens of thousands of people assembled at Jerusalem’s Western Wall for the 'Birkat Cohanim,' a 2,500-year-old priestly blessing ritual. Led by top rabbis and featuring Eliya Cohen, a former Gaza hostage, participants prayed for peace amidst ongoing war and for 59 hostages still in captivity.
Tens of thousands gathered at the Western Wall, Judaism's most sacred site in Jerusalem, to participate in the ancient 'Birkat Cohanim' priestly blessing.
The ritual, steeped in 2,500 years of tradition, was led by prominent rabbis, including former Gaza hostage Eliya Cohen.
Amidst the ongoing conflict, prayers were also offered for the 59 hostages still in captivity, highlighting a collective call for peace and unity during Passover.
