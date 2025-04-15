Left Menu

Spiritual Solidarity: The Great Gathering at the Western Wall

Tens of thousands of people assembled at Jerusalem’s Western Wall for the 'Birkat Cohanim,' a 2,500-year-old priestly blessing ritual. Led by top rabbis and featuring Eliya Cohen, a former Gaza hostage, participants prayed for peace amidst ongoing war and for 59 hostages still in captivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 15-04-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 19:04 IST
Spiritual Solidarity: The Great Gathering at the Western Wall
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tens of thousands gathered at the Western Wall, Judaism's most sacred site in Jerusalem, to participate in the ancient 'Birkat Cohanim' priestly blessing.

The ritual, steeped in 2,500 years of tradition, was led by prominent rabbis, including former Gaza hostage Eliya Cohen.

Amidst the ongoing conflict, prayers were also offered for the 59 hostages still in captivity, highlighting a collective call for peace and unity during Passover.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025