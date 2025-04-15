Spiritual Solidarity: The Great Gathering at the Western Wall

Tens of thousands gathered at the Western Wall, Judaism's most sacred site in Jerusalem, to participate in the ancient 'Birkat Cohanim' priestly blessing.

The ritual, steeped in 2,500 years of tradition, was led by prominent rabbis, including former Gaza hostage Eliya Cohen.

Amidst the ongoing conflict, prayers were also offered for the 59 hostages still in captivity, highlighting a collective call for peace and unity during Passover.

(With inputs from agencies.)