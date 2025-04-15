Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Justice Sought in Dominican Nightclub Collapse

A lawsuit has been filed against Jet Set nightclub owners in the Dominican Republic after a roof collapse killed 231 individuals. The family of a victim is seeking damages and criminal charges against the owners. Government officials are working on regulatory reforms in the aftermath of this tragedy.

Updated: 15-04-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 21:51 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Justice Sought in Dominican Nightclub Collapse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The first known lawsuit related to the tragic roof collapse at the Jet Set nightclub in the Dominican Republic has been filed, targeting the club's owners. A roof collapse on April 8 led to the deaths of 231 individuals, prompting legal action from the relatives of Virgilio Rafael Cruz Aponte, a victim.

The lawsuit implicates club owner Antonio Espaillat, his mother Ana Grecia López, and even the Dominican government and Santo Domingo mayor's office. The plaintiffs are seeking damages and a criminal conviction for involuntary manslaughter. The defendants have remained tight-lipped, though they claim to be cooperating with ongoing investigations.

The disaster has raised questions about building oversight, which President Luis Abinader admitted is lacking. He revealed a forthcoming bill to address regulatory gaps. Meanwhile, authorities are investigating the cause of the collapse with a team of local and international experts, honoring emergency responders who aided in the rescue of 189 survivors, including eleven who remain hospitalized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

