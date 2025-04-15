Mizoram's Artistic Tapestry: Celebrating World Art Day
Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma inaugurated the World Art Day programme, emphasizing the interconnectedness of art and culture. He highlighted art as a powerful medium for expressing identity and preserving heritage. UNESCO's recognition of art for peace and education was praised, with artists considered as cultural ambassadors.
The event was a collaborative effort by the Mizoram government and the International Association of Art (IAA) India. Lalduhoma, also the chief patron of IAA Mizoram, articulated how art channels identity, heritage, and communal values.
Art, historically speaking, pre-dates writing systems as humans expressed stories through drawings. In Mizo culture, art continues to reflect beliefs and traditions, said Lalduhoma. He commended UNESCO's endorsement of art as a means of fostering peace and education, advocating for the documentation and promotion of Mizoram's unique culture through visual art.
