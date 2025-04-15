Mizoram's Artistic Tapestry: Celebrating World Art Day

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma inaugurated the World Art Day programme in Aizawl, underscoring the profound relationship between art and culture.

The event was a collaborative effort by the Mizoram government and the International Association of Art (IAA) India. Lalduhoma, also the chief patron of IAA Mizoram, articulated how art channels identity, heritage, and communal values.

Art, historically speaking, pre-dates writing systems as humans expressed stories through drawings. In Mizo culture, art continues to reflect beliefs and traditions, said Lalduhoma. He commended UNESCO's endorsement of art as a means of fostering peace and education, advocating for the documentation and promotion of Mizoram's unique culture through visual art.

(With inputs from agencies.)