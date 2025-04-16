Left Menu

Reviving Sustainability: India's Tourism Sector Takes the Lead

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat emphasized the ingrained sustainability in Indian ethos, calling for replicable success stories in the tourism sector. At the India Travel and Tourism Sustainability Conclave 2025, he urged stakeholders to adopt a collective vision, drawing parallels with the Swachh Bharat Mission for national behavioral change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 14:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat highlighted the inherent sustainability found within Indian cultural practices, urging the creation and replication of success stories in the tourism sector to promote sustainable practices nationwide.

Addressing attendees at a significant conclave, Shekhawat appealed to all involved parties to unite under a common vision for genuine sustainability. Drawing from the Swachh Bharat Mission's success, he indicated how community-driven initiatives can spark significant behavioral change.

Shekhawat reminisced about India's traditional reverence for nature, advocating a return to these roots to fuel modern sustainable practices. The event, organized by MakeMyTrip Foundation and World Travel and Tourism Council India Initiative, underscored a collective responsibility toward eco-friendly development in tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

