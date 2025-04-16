Reviving Sustainability: India's Tourism Sector Takes the Lead

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat highlighted the inherent sustainability found within Indian cultural practices, urging the creation and replication of success stories in the tourism sector to promote sustainable practices nationwide.

Addressing attendees at a significant conclave, Shekhawat appealed to all involved parties to unite under a common vision for genuine sustainability. Drawing from the Swachh Bharat Mission's success, he indicated how community-driven initiatives can spark significant behavioral change.

Shekhawat reminisced about India's traditional reverence for nature, advocating a return to these roots to fuel modern sustainable practices. The event, organized by MakeMyTrip Foundation and World Travel and Tourism Council India Initiative, underscored a collective responsibility toward eco-friendly development in tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)