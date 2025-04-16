Left Menu

The Quint Triumphs at Digital Media Awards South Asia 2025

The Quint secured five awards at the Digital Media Awards South Asia 2025, including 'Best News Website' for the third consecutive year. The honors span categories like Best Fact-Checking Project and Best Use of Video, showcasing The Quint's commitment to enterprise journalism and innovative news engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 16-04-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 15:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Quint has once again emerged victorious at the prestigious Digital Media Awards South Asia 2025, organized by the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA). The digital news platform bagged five awards, including taking home the 'Best News Website' accolade for the third successive year.

Highlighting The Quint's innovative edge, it received the top honor in the Best Fact-Checking Project category for its Scamguard initiative, which aims to combat online scams through critical guides and victim testimonials. Additionally, 'Those Who Die Are Called Martyrs,' a powerful video piece on student suicides in Rajasthan's 'Mini Kota,' earned silver for Best Use of Video.

These achievements underscore The Quint's dedication to enterprise journalism, focusing on ground reporting and reader engagement, while also adopting AI technologies for smarter news consumption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

