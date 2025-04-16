The Quint Triumphs at Digital Media Awards South Asia 2025

The Quint has once again emerged victorious at the prestigious Digital Media Awards South Asia 2025, organized by the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA). The digital news platform bagged five awards, including taking home the 'Best News Website' accolade for the third successive year.

Highlighting The Quint's innovative edge, it received the top honor in the Best Fact-Checking Project category for its Scamguard initiative, which aims to combat online scams through critical guides and victim testimonials. Additionally, 'Those Who Die Are Called Martyrs,' a powerful video piece on student suicides in Rajasthan's 'Mini Kota,' earned silver for Best Use of Video.

These achievements underscore The Quint's dedication to enterprise journalism, focusing on ground reporting and reader engagement, while also adopting AI technologies for smarter news consumption.

