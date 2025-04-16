A R Rahman Calls for Ethical AI Use in Music Amid Growing Chaos

A R Rahman, the Oscar-winning composer, has expressed concern over the unregulated use of artificial intelligence in music. While he acknowledges the technology's potential benefits, Rahman stresses that without proper control, AI's chaotic influence could be detrimental.

Despite exploring AI-driven voices for a track, Rahman emphasized the necessity of obtaining permissions and called for ethical guidelines in AI music creation. He compared unchecked AI use to mixing poison with oxygen, advocating for rules akin to societal norms to guide digital behavior.

Currently, Rahman is gearing up for 'The Wonderment Tour' in May. He has a series of projects underway, including films directed by Aanand L Rai and Mani Ratnam, and a collaboration on the 'Gandhi series' with Imtiaz, highlighting his dynamic engagement in the arts.

(With inputs from agencies.)