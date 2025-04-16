Left Menu

A R Rahman Calls for Ethical AI Use in Music Amid Growing Chaos

Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman discusses the pros and cons of using artificial intelligence in music, emphasizing the need for control to prevent 'chaos'. While supportive of technology, Rahman highlights the importance of ethical guidelines. He is working on 'The Wonderment Tour' and multiple film projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 16:45 IST
A R Rahman, the Oscar-winning composer, has expressed concern over the unregulated use of artificial intelligence in music. While he acknowledges the technology's potential benefits, Rahman stresses that without proper control, AI's chaotic influence could be detrimental.

Despite exploring AI-driven voices for a track, Rahman emphasized the necessity of obtaining permissions and called for ethical guidelines in AI music creation. He compared unchecked AI use to mixing poison with oxygen, advocating for rules akin to societal norms to guide digital behavior.

Currently, Rahman is gearing up for 'The Wonderment Tour' in May. He has a series of projects underway, including films directed by Aanand L Rai and Mani Ratnam, and a collaboration on the 'Gandhi series' with Imtiaz, highlighting his dynamic engagement in the arts.

