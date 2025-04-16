Left Menu

Goa and Portugal: Strengthening Tourism Ties

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met Portuguese envoys to discuss enhancing ties, particularly in tourism. The meeting involved productive discussions focusing on opportunities for collaboration in the tourism sector. The historical context of Goa being a former Portuguese colony was also considered.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has taken steps to bolster ties between Goa and Portugal, specifically targeting the tourism sector. The discussions took place during a meeting with Portuguese representatives, including Secretary of State for the Portuguese Communities, Dr. Jose Cesario, and Portuguese ambassador to India, Joao Manuel Mendes Ribeiro de Almeida.

The meeting, held at the Chief Minister's official residence in Panaji, aimed to explore collaborative opportunities in tourism. Sawant and the envoys discussed various strategies to strengthen cultural and economic links between the two regions, reflecting on the historical bonds dating back to when Goa was a Portuguese colony.

Tourism and IT Minister Rohan Khaunte was also present, highlighting the significant interest in developing this sector. According to the Chief Minister's Office, these discussions pave the way for future cooperative ventures, potentially boosting tourism and economic engagement with Portugal.

