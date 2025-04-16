Preserving Tradition: Ethiopian Orthodox Celebrations Thrive in DC

In Washington, DC, the Ethiopian community gathers at DSK Mariam Church, dressed in traditional white, to celebrate their faith. The Ge'ez language echoes through the congregation, a reminder of one of the world's oldest Christian practices.

This church, founded in 1987, has grown to include over 1,500 registered members, drawing more than 4,000 attendees weekly, making it a cornerstone for the largest Ethiopian diaspora in the US. Services in Amharic and English help bridge generational divides.

The rituals and traditions of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo faith are cherished not just for their spiritual significance but as a cultural touchstone that binds this vibrant community, providing distinction in a complex, modern world.

(With inputs from agencies.)