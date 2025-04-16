Left Menu

Preserving Tradition: Ethiopian Orthodox Celebrations Thrive in DC

The DSK Mariam Church in Washington, DC, serves as a cultural and spiritual haven for the Ethiopian diaspora, hosting services in the ancient Ge'ez language. Emphasizing the preservation of traditions, the church plays a crucial role in engaging younger generations while fostering community amid the bustling US capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-04-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 18:12 IST
Preserving Tradition: Ethiopian Orthodox Celebrations Thrive in DC
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In Washington, DC, the Ethiopian community gathers at DSK Mariam Church, dressed in traditional white, to celebrate their faith. The Ge'ez language echoes through the congregation, a reminder of one of the world's oldest Christian practices.

This church, founded in 1987, has grown to include over 1,500 registered members, drawing more than 4,000 attendees weekly, making it a cornerstone for the largest Ethiopian diaspora in the US. Services in Amharic and English help bridge generational divides.

The rituals and traditions of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo faith are cherished not just for their spiritual significance but as a cultural touchstone that binds this vibrant community, providing distinction in a complex, modern world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025