Tragic Loss: Unraveling the Final Days of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa

In a heartbreaking turn of events, Hollywood legend Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa died just days apart, shedding light on her unexpected health concerns before the tragedy. Reports from The New York Post and New Mexico authorities reveal that Arakawa, 65, had been actively searching the internet for flu and COVID-19 symptoms prior to her death.

On February 10, records indicate she looked up queries such as "Can COVID cause dizziness?" and "Flu and nosebleeds." Furthermore, Arakawa canceled a massage appointment, citing cold-like symptoms in Hackman, and purchased oxygen canisters from Amazon. Her final recorded activity took place on February 11 during a shopping trip, with no further communication thereafter.

Arakawa's death was attributed to hantavirus, a rare illness resulting from rodent droppings exposure, known for its flu-like onset and potential rapid deterioration affecting the lungs and heart. Gene Hackman, aged 95, passed a week later due to heart disease, compounded by Alzheimer's. Their bodies were tragically found on February 26, when a concerned maintenance worker and a neighborhood security guard, unable to reach Arakawa, discovered them and alerted authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)