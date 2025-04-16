Left Menu

Honoring a Legacy: The Shri Arun Jaitley Memorial Debate Celebrates Intellectual Spirit

Delhi University's SRCC hosted its second Shri Arun Jaitley Memorial Debate, celebrating the influential legacy of its alum Arun Jaitley. The event featured key figures like Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Sanjeev Sanyal, and emphasized critical thought and dialogue across India's educational landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 20:14 IST
Honoring a Legacy: The Shri Arun Jaitley Memorial Debate Celebrates Intellectual Spirit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) marked its second Shri Arun Jaitley Memorial Debate, an event honoring the intellectual and oratory legacy of late BJP leader Arun Jaitley. The event attracted significant attention and participation from various educational institutions across the country.

Arun Jaitley, a distinguished graduate of SRCC and former president of Delhi University Students' Union, was celebrated for his contributions to Indian economic discourse. Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat praised Jaitley for his ethical and intellectual contributions, highlighting his unmatched influence on both SRCC and the nation.

The debate, which awarded a total of Rs 2.5 lakh in prizes, drew over 40 participating institutions, and concluded with the crowning of national champions. The gathering served to foster dialogue and critical thinking, thereby continuing Jaitley's enduring legacy in education and public discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025