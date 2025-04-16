Honoring a Legacy: The Shri Arun Jaitley Memorial Debate Celebrates Intellectual Spirit
Delhi University's SRCC hosted its second Shri Arun Jaitley Memorial Debate, celebrating the influential legacy of its alum Arun Jaitley. The event featured key figures like Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Sanjeev Sanyal, and emphasized critical thought and dialogue across India's educational landscape.
Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) marked its second Shri Arun Jaitley Memorial Debate, an event honoring the intellectual and oratory legacy of late BJP leader Arun Jaitley. The event attracted significant attention and participation from various educational institutions across the country.
Arun Jaitley, a distinguished graduate of SRCC and former president of Delhi University Students' Union, was celebrated for his contributions to Indian economic discourse. Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat praised Jaitley for his ethical and intellectual contributions, highlighting his unmatched influence on both SRCC and the nation.
The debate, which awarded a total of Rs 2.5 lakh in prizes, drew over 40 participating institutions, and concluded with the crowning of national champions. The gathering served to foster dialogue and critical thinking, thereby continuing Jaitley's enduring legacy in education and public discourse.
