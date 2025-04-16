Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Steps Up for Amarnath Yatra Registration

The Jammu and Kashmir Bank registered over 4,200 pilgrims on the first day of the Amarnath Yatra registration. This annual pilgrimage begins July 3 and ends August 9. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis at 91 bank branches nationwide, with Aadhaar-based eKYC authentication for real-time registration.

The Jammu and Kashmir Bank has successfully registered more than 4,200 pilgrims on the inaugural day of this year's Amarnath Yatra registration. With the process kicking off on April 14, the bank utilized a first-come, first-served approach to streamline the issuance of yatra permits to qualified pilgrims.

The registration, which is being conducted at 91 designated branches across the nation, demonstrates the trust and reliance placed on the bank's service. The pilgrimage to the cave shrine, located in the south Kashmir Himalayas, is set to start on July 3 and finish on August 9, according to the bank's spokesperson.

The bank's MD and CEO, Amitava Chatterjee, expressed delight over the notable initial response from devotees, highlighting the bank's commitment and efficient service delivery. He assured that all branches are equipped with dedicated helpdesks, registration counters, and trained staff to facilitate the registration. Pilgrims can complete their registration in real-time through Aadhaar-based biometric eKYC, acquiring RFid cards without long waits.

