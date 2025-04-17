From Courtrooms to Cosmos: The Latest in Entertainment Headlines

Kenshin Kamimura, a former J-pop star, pleaded not guilty in Hong Kong to indecent assault charges amid a compliance breach that saw his dismissal from ONE N' ONLY. The case has captured widespread attention.

Pop sensation Katy Perry made headlines by joining the first all-female team for a suborbital flight on a Blue Origin rocket, marking a notable milestone in space exploration, as they completed the journey on Monday from West Texas.

Meanwhile, jury selection commenced in Harvey Weinstein's new trial in Manhattan, following the overturning of his 2020 conviction. The once-dominant Hollywood figure is contending with serious charges once again.

In the realm of film, Michael B. Jordan is taking on a challenging dual role in 'Sinners,' a project that reunites him with Ryan Coogler. The supernatural thriller is set against the backdrop of 1932 Mississippi.

Further, the entertainment industry mourns the loss of Wink Martindale, the iconic host known for shows like 'Tic-Tac-Dough,' who passed away at 91.

