Unleashing Creativity: Indian Institute of Creative Skills at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

The Indian Institute of Creative Skills, affiliated with NSDC Academy and operated by the Media & Entertainment Skills Council (MESC), made a significant impact as an academic partner at Startup Mahakumbh 2025. The event, held at Bharat Mandapam, focused on 'Startup India @ 2047—Unfolding the Bharat Story' and attracted participation from over 3,000 startups, more than 1,000 investors and incubators, and delegates from 50-plus countries.

The institute emphasized the crucial role of skill-based creative education, demonstrating how courses from prosthetic makeup to animation and journalism contribute to India's innovative economy. Live prosthetics demonstrations by Industry Mentor Harry were among the highlights, drawing attention to craftsmanship and the evolving technology in media and entertainment.

Dr. Mohit Soni, CEO of MESC, participated in a panel discussion on 'India's Gaming Industry: A Rising Global Powerhouse,' underscoring the importance of nurturing talent that combines creativity with technological proficiency. The event reinforced the institute's commitment to empowering future storytellers and creators, with admissions now open for students aspiring to excel in these dynamic fields.

