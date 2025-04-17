Left Menu

Unleashing Creativity: Indian Institute of Creative Skills at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

The Indian Institute of Creative Skills, affiliated with NSDC Academy, showcased its role in shaping the future of India's media and entertainment sectors at Startup Mahakumbh 2025. With over 3,000 startups and global leaders attending, the institute highlighted creative education's impact on economic growth and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 17-04-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 10:30 IST
Unleashing Creativity: Indian Institute of Creative Skills at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Indian Institute of Creative Skills, affiliated with NSDC Academy and operated by the Media & Entertainment Skills Council (MESC), made a significant impact as an academic partner at Startup Mahakumbh 2025. The event, held at Bharat Mandapam, focused on 'Startup India @ 2047—Unfolding the Bharat Story' and attracted participation from over 3,000 startups, more than 1,000 investors and incubators, and delegates from 50-plus countries.

The institute emphasized the crucial role of skill-based creative education, demonstrating how courses from prosthetic makeup to animation and journalism contribute to India's innovative economy. Live prosthetics demonstrations by Industry Mentor Harry were among the highlights, drawing attention to craftsmanship and the evolving technology in media and entertainment.

Dr. Mohit Soni, CEO of MESC, participated in a panel discussion on 'India's Gaming Industry: A Rising Global Powerhouse,' underscoring the importance of nurturing talent that combines creativity with technological proficiency. The event reinforced the institute's commitment to empowering future storytellers and creators, with admissions now open for students aspiring to excel in these dynamic fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025