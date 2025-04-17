Left Menu

A Century of Harmony: Sankat Mochan Sangeet Samaroh's Musical Legacy

The Sankat Mochan Sangeet Samaroh, a 102-year-old classical music festival in the historic Sankat Mochan Hanuman temple, celebrates its rich legacy with performances from 11 Padma awardees and 16 artists. This six-day event embodies cultural unity, connecting diverse audiences through the spiritual language of music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 17-04-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 12:11 IST
The historic Sankat Mochan Sangeet Samaroh, now in its 102nd edition, kicked off with a flute performance by Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia. The festival, held in the Sankat Mochan Hanuman temple, is a six-day celebration of classical music, rich in spiritual depth and artistic excellence.

Offering a platform for both established Padma awardees and emerging talents, this year's festival includes performances from 11 awardees and 16 artists. The lineup also highlights religious inclusivity, featuring six Muslim artists among its performers.

Started in 1923, the festival has evolved from a single-night event to a six-night cultural gala, drawing audiences who have attended for decades. Despite its religious roots, it focuses on music's universal language, promoting unity and shared heritage in the city of Kashi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

