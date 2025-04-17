Left Menu

Drug Scandal Hits Malayalam Film Industry

Malayalam actor Vincy Aloshious has publicly named co-actor Shine Tom Chacko for drug use on a film set. While she won't file a police complaint, her allegations have sparked industry action. Chacko, previously linked to a 2015 drug case, has not responded. The Kerala Film Chamber vows strict action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-04-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 15:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Malayalam film actor Vincy Aloshious has stirred controversy by naming Shine Tom Chacko as a drug user on the set of an upcoming movie. She stated that although she will not lodge a formal complaint with the police, she is open to cooperating with any investigation.

Aloshious has filed complaints with both the Kerala Film Chamber and the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), highlighting inappropriate behavior and drug use by Chacko, who was involved in a previous drug case in 2015. The former case ended in acquittal due to procedural lapses by the police.

Key industry figures, including AMMA representatives and actor-director Joy Mathew, have pledged support for Aloshious. Meanwhile, the Kerala government is poised for action if evidence of drug use surfaces. The revelations have reignited discussions on drug use within the Malayalam film industry.

