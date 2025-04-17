Jonathan Anderson's Bold Step to Dior's June Collection
Jonathan Anderson, formerly of Loewe, is set to create the June collection for Dior Men's Fashion as announced by LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault. Anderson, recognized for his distinctive designs and noteworthy contributions to Loewe, is part of a new wave of designers revitalizing top fashion labels amid sluggish industry growth.
Jonathan Anderson, celebrated for revitalizing Loewe with innovative designs, will take on a new role in crafting Dior Men's Fashion's June collection. LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault made the announcement at the annual shareholders' meeting, marking a significant shift in the designer's illustrious career.
Known for his creative flair, Anderson elevated Loewe's profile, impressing critics with creations like the barrel-legged jeans and the Puzzle bag. As part of a new generation of designers, he steps into the challenging arena of top fashion labels, navigating industry slowdowns and changing consumer behaviors.
Despite leaving Loewe, Anderson's influence endures. He is celebrated for winning consecutive British Designer of the Year awards and a devout following, including notable artists in Loewe's craft prize competition. His past creative work includes a renowned campaign that reshaped actor Daniel Craig's look. As Anderson transitions to Dior, Proenza Schouler designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez succeed him at Loewe.
